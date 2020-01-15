|
BETTS, Jimmy E. 68, of Springfield, passed away at 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Springfield on March 9, 1951 the son of Don and Thelma (Pitchford) Betts. He retired as an electrician from Springfield City Schools after 40 years of service. Jimmy was a member of Box 27, the N.R.A. and was a Free and Accepted Mason. He was also a former member of Oakland Presbyterian Church. Survivors include his niece, Nicole (Terry) Mathews; two nephews, Micheal (Jessica) Betts and Derek Betts; five great nieces and great nephews, Madisyn, Liberty, Ema, Simon and Harper and sister-in-law, Lori Lewis. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Betts. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 15, 2020