Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy BETTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy BETTS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy BETTS Obituary
BETTS, Jimmy E. 68, of Springfield, passed away at 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Springfield on March 9, 1951 the son of Don and Thelma (Pitchford) Betts. He retired as an electrician from Springfield City Schools after 40 years of service. Jimmy was a member of Box 27, the N.R.A. and was a Free and Accepted Mason. He was also a former member of Oakland Presbyterian Church. Survivors include his niece, Nicole (Terry) Mathews; two nephews, Micheal (Jessica) Betts and Derek Betts; five great nieces and great nephews, Madisyn, Liberty, Ema, Simon and Harper and sister-in-law, Lori Lewis. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Betts. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -