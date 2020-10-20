1/1
JIMMY BROOKS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JIMMY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROOKS, Jimmy R.

84 of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, October 17, 2020. He was born in Claiborne County, TN, the son of CW and Maggie Brooks. Jimmy retired from Navistar with 30 years of service and moved to Brunswick County, NC. He was an active member of Old Shallotte Baptist Church. In 2015 he moved back to Springfield and became a member of the International Pentecostal Church of Christ. Jimmy enjoyed fishing and mowing grass but most especially his grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Leonard and Howard "Bud" Brooks. Survivors include his wife of almost 60 years Judith A. (Planck) Brooks, whom he married November 25, 1960; children Jill Haney and Jonathan Brooks; sister Virginia Rice; grandchildren Justin (Ashley) Haney, Josh (Sarah) Haney, Alex and Jacob Brooks and their mother Melissa; Mila Nottoli-Brooks and her mother Betsy; great-grandchildren Ryan, Kaden and Cooper Haney; many nieces and nephews and close friends. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8PM in the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Services to honor Jimmy will be Friday in the Memorial Home with Pastor Richard Blevins officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin, Josh, Alex, Jacob, Ryan and Kaden. Memorial contributions are requested to the Mission Fund at the International Pentecostal Church of Christ 3333 E National Road Springfield, Ohio 45505. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved