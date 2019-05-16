HOLLOWAY, Jimmy "Cornbread" Age 87, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019. He was born in Crossville, TN and moved to the Dayton area in 1955. Jimmy began driving trucks when he was only 14 and continued until he retired. He loved the "road" and was a proud member of the Teamsters Union. He also served in the Army at West Point during the 1950's as an instructor. After retirement, Jimmy & his wife, Lucy, bought and remodeled over 30 houses. They were the original "Fixer Uppers". Jimmy loved to work in his yard and took great pride in making it look beautiful. Jimmy accepted the LORD as his Savior on March 3, 2008 and was baptized the same day. He was active in his church and had a heart for service. He would readily help those in need. He had the gift of gab and never met a stranger. Jimmy counted his family as his greatest blessing. Jimmy was preceded in death by his infant granddaughter, Carly Tinkerbell Granger. He is survived by his wife, Lucy Holloway, daughters Charlotte Holloway, Janice (Bob) Trick, grandchildren Jimmy Brooks, Hollie Schneider (Curt Mullins), Will (Michelle) Trick, Dan (Kristin) Trick, great grandchildren Carly Schneider and Hayden Schneider and sisters Joan Madden and Virginia Brodeur and a host of beloved relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 9 11 AM followed by a memorial service at 11. Both will take place at Morningstar Baptist Church, 208 Nutt Rd., Centerville, OH 45458. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Miami Valley Women's Center, 2345 W. Stroop Rd., Dayton, OH 45439. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary