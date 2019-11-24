|
STARGELL, Jimmy Age 71, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 26th, 2019, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 2822 Nicholas Rd., with Pastor Morris Goggins, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019