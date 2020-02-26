|
ANGEL, Jo Carol On February 21, 2020, the Lord added one special angel to his roll call. "He called out Jo Angel, it's time to come home; your heavely family is eagerly waiting you". With one sad look back at those she would leave behind, she turned and looked ahead to see the glorious future that God had for her in mind. So with a smile on her face and such peace in her heart, she entered those gates to find she would suffer no more. Jo Carol Angel, of Canton, OH, leaves behind her daughter, Tammy (Rick) Cotton; her son Donald (Pam) Matthews; two sisters, Nora (Vernon) Hartman, and Judy (Daniel) Philpot; her brother, Roger Angel; and a very special sister, her best friend, Betty Gyalog and her daughters, Casey Deck and Jodi Yazvec. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Paul (Kelly) Stapleton, Cynthia (Steve) Mayer, Krystal Matthews, Rick (Christina) Cotton, Josh (Erin) Matthews, Christina Matthews, Dawn Deatherage, Keisha Johnson, Alisha Cotton; 15 great grandchildren, and not to mention numerous neices and nephews of which she loved. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Lofamie Angel; sisters and brothers, L.G. Angel, Arnold Angel Jr., Deanie (Leon) Alread, Irene (Jewell) Adams, James (Ethel) Angel, and Joann Angel. Memorial service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 7:00 PM with Rick Cotton, Daniel Philpot and Vernon Hartman officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Her children wish to extend a special thanks to UC West Chester staff, Queen City Skilled Care staff, Jessie, Julie, and Tonya, for the awesome care they provided their mother during her time of need. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 26, 2020