|
|
MITCHELL, Jo Ann Age 59, of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at West Chester Hospital. She was born June 13, 1959 in Cincinnati, OH to Melvin and Hazel (Weikel) Martens. She was a LPN for Otterbein Nursing Homes for 20 plus years, retiring in 2008. Jo Ann is survived by her husband, David Mitchell of 40 years; sons, David "Dee" Allen Mitchell of West Middletown, Jeffrey Paul Mitchell, Michael Shane Mitchell both of Liberty Township; grandchildren, Hazel, Laya, Jacob and Chris. She is preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Dylan Mitchell. Visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 5:00 pm at the funeral home with Dan Flory Celebrant officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to , 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45206. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 21, 2019