RAY, (Valentie), Jo Ann 90, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning July 21st, 2019. One of five children, she was born and raised in Springfield and traveled the world with her family, making a happy home in three countries. Jo and her family eventually settled in Memphis, where she spent 43 years involving herself in numerous civic and community organizations. In 2011 Jo moved back to Springfield near her extended family and the place where she met Leonard, her beloved husband of 57 years. Jo was a wife, mother, homemaker, artist and a talented decorator. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard G. Ray; daughter, Stephanie Ray West; brother, Louis "Dode" Valentie; and youngest sister, Valerie Michelle Valentie. She is survived by a son, Leonard G. (Susan) Ray Jr., daughter Courtenay M. (John Geis) Ray; six grandchildren, Lauren Meredith (Joe) Maldonado, Joseph Nicholas West, Brian Alexander West, Michael Christopher West, Stephen Paul Ray, and Nicholas Leonard Ray; two great grandchildren, Caleb Joseph and Cameryn Paige West; and two sisters, Donna Valentie Glassey and Rosemary Valentie Asebrook. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Teresa Church. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will be held in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Published in Springfield News Sun on July 24, 2019