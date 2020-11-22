1/1
Jo Ann SCHMIDT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHMIDT, Jo Ann

It is with great sadness that the family of Jo Ann Schmidt

announces her passing after a brief illness, on Tuesday,

November 17, 2020, at the age of 66 years. Her children,

Chelsea (Bruce) Hull and

Spencer Schmidt, as well as her grandchildren Zoa, Amity Hull, and Paxton Schmidt, along with her brothers, Jim and Jay Phares will lovingly remember Jo Ann. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, Doug Schmidt as well as her parents, Murray and Mary Lou (Stephen) Phares. Jo Ann enjoyed working in the medical field at Sycamore, Kettering, and Premier Health Care. She

enjoyed dancing and time with friends. She loved clipping

articles out of the newspaper to give to her family and friends, especially about the Cincinnati Reds. Jo Ann loved to travel and experience new things. She was a very kind soul who never had a bad thing to say about anyone. She was very witty and loved to joke and laugh. She will be missed by all. The family will host a celebration of life at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.baker-stevens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved