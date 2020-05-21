|
STAPLETON, Jo Ann 84, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born on August 24, 1935 in Middletown, Ohio. She is survived by three daughters, Becky (Ken) Burk, Pam Stapleton and Lori (Tim) Brown; son, Kenneth Jr. (Renee) Stapleton; 6 grandchildren, Brian (Kim), Stephanie (Stephen), Jennifer (Jason), Melissa (Andrew), Matthew and Tawnna; great-grandson Luke. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Kenneth, a daughter Debra and son, Steven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at St. Peter Catholic Church, Huber Heights, Ohio. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to . Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 21, 2020