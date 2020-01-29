|
STEPHANS, Jo Ann Age 86 of Englewood, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. She retired from Trotwood Madison schools after 30 years. She also was a 60+ year member of Precious Blood Catholic Church.She was an artist, loved to sew, read, write poems, listen to music, make lists and worry about others. Her biggest love was being with family and friends. She loved serving and feeding them. She was known for making her infamous scotcheroos. As a Christian and follower of Jesus she was involved in many church activities including, Stephen's ministries, prayer circle member, serving meals for St. Vincent, and was a sacristan. She was very involved with her comm unity as a den mother, little league baseball commissioner, parade chairman, uniform and concession manager, PTA officer, mother's club coordinator, Trotwood civil service commissioner, a volunteer for Good Samaritan Hospital, and a crisis intervention volunteer. She touched many lives and made an impact in all the many areas she was involved in. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Frederick Stephans, son: Dan (Carolyn) Stephans, grandchildren: Chris Stephans, Matt Stephans, Ryan Glaze and Kelsey Glaze, step-grandchildren: Kim Cline, Regina Hemp, Nanette Payne, 9 great-grandchildren, brother: John (Kathy) Berger, sister-in-law: Shirley Berger many very special friends, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents: Charles Berger Jr. and Florence Berger (Schoenherr), son: David Stephans, daughter: Shari Glaze, and brother: Charles Berger III. A Memorial Mass will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Precious Blood Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave., Dayton) with Fr. Tim Knepper C.PP.S. as celebrant. Interment will be held privately at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to or American Cancer Association. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
