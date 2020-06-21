WARNKE, Jo Ann Age 88, of Lewisburg, died June 18. She married Donald Warnke, the love of her life and her best friend, together, they owned and operated a grocery store in Lewisburg early in their lives. Jo returned to nursing at Good Samaritan Hospital, where she worked for more than 25 years, most of that time in the intensive care unit. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Warnke. Jo is loved and greatly missed by her daughters, Melanie Warnke and Melinda Warnke Schaar; her son-in-law, Ronald Schaar; granddaughters, Erin Schaar and Amy Schaar Harshbarger (Chase); great grandson, Cooper Joe Harshbarger; and extended family and friends. Funeral services will be arranged by Barnes Funeral Home. Only family will attend the funeral proceedings officiated by Pastor David Justis on Tuesday, June 23 at 11. The funeral will be available live on the Barnes Funeral Home Facebook Page during the service. Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery in Lewisburg. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lewisburg Area Council of Churches Food Pantry, PO Box 103, Lewisburg. Condolences can be sent via Guestbook at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.