GLENN, Jo-Anne W.



87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Villa Springfield Healthcare Center. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on March 3, 1933, the daughter of the late Lester and Bridie M. White. Jo-Anne was preceded in death by her father, Lester White; her



mother Bridie M. White; and her brother William (Billy) White; Maternal grandparents John and Martha Allen Smith; and Paternal grandparents Marian and Mark White, Sr. She leaves to mourn her passing her loving children, Palmer



(Vickie) Williams, Jr.; Valerie (Frank) Scott; Ricky (Evelyn)



Williams; Blane (Terri) Williams; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; her cherished twin sister, Juel Jones; adoring nieces, Lolita, Theresa, Bridget, Cynthia, Marletta with special affection for Raina; caring nephew, Odell, Jr.; countless great-nieces and great-nephews with special affection for Tilic, Tyree, and Raina Maria



(deceased); and her memory will be cherished by a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. After graduating from Springfield South High School and marrying, Jo-Anne moved to Washington, DC, to attend Margaret Murray Washington Vocational School of Practical Nursing and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked for several years at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bethesda, MD, the Veterans Administration and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. She also worked at



Applins and Sunnyland Nursing Homes and as a private duty nurse. She became an Ordained Minister with the World Faith Ministries in the 1970s ordained by Bishop Dr. Michael Lloyd and she spoke at a number of churches in the Springfield, Dayton, Cleveland, and Virginia areas. Jo-Anne loved helping people and she loved being with family - attending family



reunions and sharing advice and knowledge in conversations on any topic with some of her favorites being cooking,



recipes, and family genealogy. Due to COVID-19, Masks and Social Distancing are required for Private Service to be held for immediate family only. Burial will be at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store