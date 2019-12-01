|
|
ZEIGLER, Jo Ann 87, of Springfield, passed away on November 28, 2019 in her home with her loving husband by her side. She was born on April 21, 1932 in Obion County, Tennessee, daughter of the late Joel Porter Ellis and Mary F. (Valentine). Jo graduated from Fulton High School in Kentucky in 1950 and moved to the Washington D.C. area in 1951 to work for the government, and from 1951 to 2010, she resided in Arlington, Virginia before marrying her first and only husband, Gene Zeigler on July 17 and moving to Springfield. Later, she worked as office manager for West Coast Lumberman's Association and Columbia Gas. She loved doing things for her family, traveling, playing piano, and being involved with her church. She previously served as a Deacon of First Baptist Church at Clarendon in Arlington, and later became a member of Northside Baptist Church in Springfield, where she treasured all of her friends at church. Jo was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Frankie Ellis. She is survived by her loving husband, Lewis E. "Gene" Zeigler; Step-Daughter, Karen Zeigler; Niece, Michelle (Jimmy) Daniels; Nephew, Allen (Cara) Ellis, along with many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 3 ,2019 from 6-8pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A Celebration of Jo Ann's life will be held on Wednesday at 11:00am in the Northside Baptist Church, with Pastor David Hill officiating. Interment will follow at a later date in Obion County Memorial Gardens in Union City, Tennessee. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 1, 2019