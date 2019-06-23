ADAMS, Joan E. Age 91 of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away peacefully June 17, 2019. She was born to the late Edward and Helen Schneider on June 7, 1928 in Dayton, Ohio. She married Cecil David Adams on August 9, 1958. Joan worked as a secretary at Wright Patterson Air Force Base for 22 years. She also worked for the Corps of Engineers in Mountain Home, Arkansas for 15 years, retiring in 1988. She received numerous outstanding performance awards during her career. Joan attended St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, was a member of the Lady Elks and played pinochle at the senior center. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, John E. Schneider. She is survived by sister in law Joann Schneider of Centerville and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10am Wednesday June 26th at St. Anthony Catholic Church 830 Bowen St. Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations may be made for masses to St. Anthony Church. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary