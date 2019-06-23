Home

More Obituaries for Joan ALBRECHT
Joan ALBRECHT

Joan ALBRECHT Obituary
ALBRECHT (Hopkins), Joan Elaine "Hoppy" Age 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 15, 2019 at her home in Kettering. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John Brent Albrecht, and survived by her children Deborah, Dan, and Joseph, and grandchildren Rachael and John. Hoppy was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt to many; an active alumnus of Otterbein College; and a lifetime member of Belmont United Methodist Church. She enjoyed many activities, but most loved spending time with family and friends! She will be profoundly missed. A memorial service will be held at Belmont UMC, the date to be announced later. In lieu of flowers please donate to Belmont United Methodist Church - 2701 S. Smithville Road, Dayton, Ohio - 45420 or Otterbein University 1 S. Grove Street, Westerville, Ohio 43081 (In Joan's name) For details and future updates please visit the Tobias Funeral home website www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019
