|
|
ALBRECHT (Hopkins), Joan Elaine "Hoppy" Age 91, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt to many, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 15, 2019 at her home in Kettering, Ohio. Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John Brent Albrecht, her parents Charles D. & Ruby B. Hopkins, and "siblings" Joseph M. & Peggy Albrecht, Jean & "Mac" McIntosh, and Joy & L.D. Clements. Survived by her children Deborah Albrecht (Jeff Steinberg), Dan (Denise) Albrecht, and Joseph (Christine) Albrecht; her grandchildren Rachael & John Albrecht; and many beloved nieces, nephews, their children & grandchildren. Hoppy worked for her dear friends at DeClark's Gift Shops in Kettering for over 20 yrs. She was a kind, giving, and caring friend & member of her community; an active alumnus of Stivers High School & Otterbein College; and lifetime member of Belmont United Methodist Church. Hoppy enjoyed a multitude of activities, loved to garden, but especially loved spending time with her family & friends. Her home was always open & welcoming to all. She treasured & extended her Albrecht family, kept it close, included others, & made it better. She was dearly loved & will be profoundly missed. Celebration of Life will be held August 10 at 11am at Belmont United Methodist Church, 2701 S. Smithville Rd., Dayton, Ohio. Family greeting will be from 10-11am, or after the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Belmont United Methodist Church, or Otterbein University. We encourage you to share your favorite stories about Hoppy by letter or at http://www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019