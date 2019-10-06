|
BARBER, Joan V. 86 years old, passed September 25, 2019 @ Elmcroft of Fairborn. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Vivian Barber and Sister Babette Smith. She is survived by sisters Patricia Foltz and Jacqueline Dailey, long time friend Jean Hucke, 8 nieces, 5 nephews, 13 great nieces, 18 great nephews, 23 great- great nieces, 25 great- great nephews, 6 great-great-great nieces, and 3 great-great-great nephews. Joan retired from NCR after 44 years of devoted service. After retiring; she moved to The Villages, Florida for many years until returning to Dayton earlier this year. Joan was an avid Ohio State and University of Dayton fan. She took dancing as a child, played softball, basketball, and bowled. She lived her life to the fullest and loved everyone unconditionally. Service will be Monday Oct. 7 @ St. Joseph Church at 10:00am. Family will receive friends one hour prior at the back of the church. Feel free to wear your OSU/ UD/ Americana attire. In lieu of flowers, PLEASE DONATE to the or MIAMI VALLEY HOSPICES.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019