BARTON, Joan R. With profound sadness we announce the passing of Joan R. Barton peacefully in her sleep the morning of August 28, 2020. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, and mother, grandmother, school teacher and volunteer. Joan was born October 21, 1930, in New Carlisle, Quebec, to Wilfred Bertram Blois and Annie Grace Le Gallais. Predeceased by her husband, Robert Beverly Barton, her sister, Carol Elizabeth Watson, and her cousin, Margaret Le Gallais (Anderson) with whom she was raised as a sister. Left to mourn are her daughters, Patricia Barton and Joann Barton as well as granddaughter, Grace Barton; nephews, Paul and Stephen Watson and her grand-nephew Oren, residing in Alberta and Ontario, Canada. Her Chesapeake Virginia family on her husband's side includes Bill and Teresa Peebles and Brian and Beverly Peebles Pascua inclusive of all their children and grandchildren. The family also loving extends to Karen Shenfeld and Barbara Bloxam. Joan was born and raised in New Carlisle, a small, seaside town in Quebec, Canada. Her college years took Joan to bustling Montreal to study at McGill University graduating with a teaching degree. Joan's first teaching position was on the frigid northern Goose Bay Labrador Air Force Base, Newfoundland. While there, she met a handsome young U.S. Air Force pilot, Robert Barton on a blind date. Marriage to Robert, a career officer, led her to take leave of Canada and to being stationed both home and abroad, including in Italy, Japan, Hawaii, to name a few countries, before settling in Dayton, Ohio. Joan always appreciated her Air Force family and the experience of tasting the life of other cultures. Joan taught at a variety of elementary schools as the Air Force found different base assignments for Robert. The last years of her teaching career were in Beavercreek, Ohio, teaching primarily kindergarten at St. Luke Catholic School, Parkwood and Valley. Joan forever strove to enrich her pupils' education, and her eyes lit up when she spoke of their accomplishments. Joan's teaching retirement in 1996 began her community volunteering at both Cox Arboretum and Children's Medical Center. Her bridge games brought her lifelong joy and deep friendships with a broad group of strong, smart, and active women. She was lucky to live close by her two treasured daughters and granddaughter. Joan led a full life and will be deeply missed by family, friends, and students whose lives she touched. A celebration of life will be held at Be Hope Church on Sept. 19 from 10 am to Noon.



