Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Joan BIBBS


1938 - 2019
Joan BIBBS Obituary
BIBBS, Joan 81, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was born on March 1, 1938, in Springfield to the late James Thomas Sr. and Chloe (Bowman) Duffy. She retired from the Community Hospital and Wright Patterson in 2008. She is survived by seven children: Juan Allen Bibbs, Cynthia Kemp (Andre Thompson), Roy Bibbs (Sharon Cunningham), John (Shanee) Bibbs, Christopher Bibbs (Moya Jackson), Lynnette Todd, Michelle (Jerry) Dyer; sister-in-law, Mary Simmons, brothers-in-law, James Bibbs and Leon (Debra) Bibbs; a host grandchildren, great grandchildren great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and special friends Billy Garrett. She was preceded in death by her husband Darius Solomon "D.S." Bibbs, two sons: David S. Bibbs and Jesse L. Bibbs; two grandchildren: Juan Allen Holtz and Kendra Nichole Holtz; two sisters: Shelby (Thomas) Bibbs and Susan Turner; three brothers: James Thomas Jr., Roger Thomas and Charles Turner. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held on from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Online expression of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 4, 2019
