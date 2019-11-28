|
|
In Loving Memory Joan J Boatman 7/1/1924 - 4/13/2016 It was 77 Years ago today, November 28th. Two teenagers drove to Ludlow, KY. There after a short ceremony by Rev. Tipton, He introduced us as Husband & Wife to our Mothers, Faith Boatman & Sarah Jones who were there as our witnesses. It was such a bright beautiful sunny day, I was surprised to wake up the next morning to a heavy snow. There is no doubt that was the happiest day of my life. Then a little over 3 Years ago you left me & now "I am of all men, most miserable". Miss you. Raymond.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019