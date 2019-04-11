BRICKLER (Smith), Joan E. Age 77, of Centerville went to be with the Lord on Sunday March 31, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Jean Smith, and Peg Smith. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Herbert "Jack", Children; Shawn (Leslie) Brickler of Centerville, Kelly Brickler of Bellbrook, Erin (Dan) Curtiss of Columbus; 5 grandchildren, Lauren, Spencer (Amber), Addison, Danielle and Dakota, and 2 great grandchildren Liam, Elaela, and Jack, due June 16, sister, Judy (Jim) Elslager of Terre Haute, IN, and brother Gil (Kim) Smith of Indianapolis, along with many nieces and nephews and many friends. She will be missed by her card club of 25 years. Joan's smile also came from her eyes and she always made everyone feel special. Her laugh was infectious and her love for Jesus was seen through how she treated others. Her family was most important to her and to her children she was The Best Mom Ever. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Kettering Medical Center, and for taking such great care of her during her short illness. Even in death, Joan chose to continue helping others by becoming a medical research donor at Wright State University. Family and friends are welcome to join us, at an open house Celebration of Her Life, at Far Hills Community Church at 5800 Clyo Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459, on Saturday, April 27, from 2-5p. In lieu, of flowers, please consider a donation to or the in her memory. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary