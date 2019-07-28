|
|
CHASTEEN, Joan M Age 76, passed away July 26, 2019 in Hamilton, Ohio. She was born to the late Rueben and Irene Messer on September 16, 1942 in Hamilton, Ohio. Joan enjoyed serving others through her church and through her work with children. She wrote articles for a Christian Youth Magazine. Joan's biggest joys in life were spending time with her family, watching the Cincinnati Reds, crocheting and cooking for others. She is survived by her children, Deborah (David) Klinzing, David (Karen) Chasteen, Deanna (Peter) Lagemann, Burgess III (Kelly) Chasteen, Robert (Holly) Chasteen; 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sisters Taria and Starr and numerous family and friends. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Burgess Chasteen Jr.; daughter Donna Yockey; sister Audrey Durham and brother Jerry Webb. A visitation will take place at Rose Hill Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 10am-11am with a funeral service to follow at 11am. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on July 28, 2019