CRABTREE (Eaken), Joan 93 of Dayton, formerly of Convoy, OH died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton after a short illness. Joan was born February 22, 1927 in Van Wert County to the late Cecile (Martz) and Orl F. Eaken. Her husband, Val Crabtree preceded her in death in 2017. They were married on October 25, 1947. She was preceded in death by six brothers and four sisters. Survivors include her children: Fay (John) Day of Dayton, OH, Vala Wilkerson of Statesboro, GA, Van of Dayton, OH and Vaun of Conyers, GA. She is also survived by five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Joan was a 1945 graduate of Ridge High School. She retired in 1981 after working 14 years as a tissue technician for Dr. Donald Hughes at the Van Wert County Hospital. She was a member of the College Hill Community Church in Dayton, OH. Following an illness of her husband in 2004, Mr. and Mrs. Crabtree lived with daughter Fay and her husband John in Dayton, OH. There will be a private burial at Shiloh Park Cemetery in Dayton. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020