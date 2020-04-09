Home

DAVIS, Joan Marie A.K.A (JD) of Dayton, OH was born October 24, 1953 in Charleston, WV to the late Nancy Ferrell. She retired as a beautician with over thirty years of service. Preceded in death by brothers, Tommy Fielder, Eric Ferrell and Norman Hart; sister, Cynthia Bridges. Survived by daughter, Lolita (Darryl) Fritz; grandchildren, Jonita Ferrell and Shamika (Antonio) Winfree; sisters, Yonnie Fields and Brenda Payne; brothers, Hayward (Robin) Ferrell, Dana (Debbie) Hart and Marvin (Leslie) Hart. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, April 11, 2020 at the THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., with Reverend Robert Jackson, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Final disposition: Cremation. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2020
