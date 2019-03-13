DONEGAN, Joan 87, of Dayton, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Brookdale of Oakwood. She was born March 10, 1932 in New Madison, Ohio the daughter of Lawrence and Lucille Weisenborn. Joan was a graduate of Miami Jacobs College and worked for the American Red Cross from 1952-1955. She was a member of Corinth Blvd Presbyterian Church and she enjoyed crafts and traveling. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially for birthdays and holidays. Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband, Everette Donegan; children, Michael (Karen) Donegan, Greg (Lori) Donegan, Kathy (Roger) McCready and Amy (Tim) Miller; grandchildren, Sean Donegan, Erin (Mark) Scholz, Ryan Donegan, Thomas McCready, Patric McCready and Tristan Buirley; great grandchildren, Cohen Donegan, Caden Scholz, Landon Scholz and Mason Scholz; brother, Kerry (Rita) Weisenborn. Joan was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Lyle Weisenborn. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg with Dr. Herbie Miller officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Medway Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com Published in Dayton Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary