FANT, Joan Kathryn Joan Kathryn Fant, 79, of Miamisburg, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born April 21, 1941 in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of the late Orville T. and Alma Gene (Schipull) Carlson. She loved writing, music and enjoyed painting and singing. Joan taught music education for several public schools across the country and also taught private piano lessons. She was involved with Bible School for many years. She was also involved in Vivace Music Club and Community Chorus. She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, Rev. P. Daniel Fant; daughters, Kathryn Fant and Cynthia (Mike) Wilmot; grandchildren, Zachary (Sheena) Schulz, Kaitlynn Hill, Sarah Hill, Ashley (Corey) Dauby and Melinda Wilmot; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Chloe and Penelope Wilmot and Jolene Schulz. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 PM 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 5550 Munger Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. John Mittermaier officiating. Graveside services will be held on Thursday at Augsburg Lutheran Church Cemetery, Porter, Indiana. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.