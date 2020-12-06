1/
Joan FORD
FORD, Joan S.

Age 78, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Blue Diamond, Kentucky on September 9, 1942, the daughter of the late Jack and Thelma (Swanner) Becraft. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Scearce. Joan is survived by her three daughters, Cindy (Kevin) Sartin, Gail (Pete) Nickell and Teresa Angel; her beloved friend, David Congleton; three grandchildren, Scott Cole, Taylor and Lauren Nickell and two great-grandchildren, Aubree and Kennedy Cole. Joan is also survived by her beloved "babies", Samantha and Edith. She was a hairdresser at Coiffures Unlimited in Hunter for 40 years, retiring in 1990. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin. Interment will follow in Woodhill Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020. If desired, contribution in memory of Joan may be made to VITAS Hospice Care. Online condolences may be left for the family at


www.anderson-fh.com



Published in Journal-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
DEC
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
