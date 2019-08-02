Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan GERMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan GERMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan GERMER Obituary
GERMER, Joan 87, passed peacefully Thursday, August 1, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph. She was devoted to son, Mark (Marjorie), daughter, Beth Montgomery (Darrell), brother, Phillip Koch (Marilyn), 3 grandchildren, Andrew, Leah and Molly and great grandson, Seth. Teacher of math and music, church organist, Past OES Worthy Matron, service to others...many were her contributions. Graveside service of Christian Burial at Woodland Cemetery 118 Woodland Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45409 at 12:30 pm on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Celebration of Life Memorial Service at Hope Lutheran Church 500 Hickory St. Dayton, Ohio 45410 at 12:00 pm on Sunday, August 11, 2019. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.