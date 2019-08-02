|
GERMER, Joan 87, passed peacefully Thursday, August 1, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph. She was devoted to son, Mark (Marjorie), daughter, Beth Montgomery (Darrell), brother, Phillip Koch (Marilyn), 3 grandchildren, Andrew, Leah and Molly and great grandson, Seth. Teacher of math and music, church organist, Past OES Worthy Matron, service to others...many were her contributions. Graveside service of Christian Burial at Woodland Cemetery 118 Woodland Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45409 at 12:30 pm on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Celebration of Life Memorial Service at Hope Lutheran Church 500 Hickory St. Dayton, Ohio 45410 at 12:00 pm on Sunday, August 11, 2019. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019