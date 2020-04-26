Home

Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
GILBERT (McCarty), Joan Passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020. She was born in Maysville, Kentucky. Joan graduated from Huntington High School in Aberdeen in 1950. She was employed at Wright Patterson Airforce Base for 10 years and the Fairborn Board of Education for 18 years. Joan enjoyed traveling to Europe and Hawaii, crocheting and doing puzzles. Spending time with her children and grandchildren was very important to her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Mary McCarty and her sisters: Ann Alford, Edna Carpenter, Theodora Thomas and Cyrilda Menk. Joan is survived by her husband of 62 years, Albert Gilbert, sons, Roger (Carolle), Glenn (Theresa), daughter, Alison and seven grandchildren: Zachary, Lauren, Rachel, Grant, Laura, Cooper and Amber. There will be a private graveside service for family. A public celebration of Joan's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ohio's . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020
