GROSS (Pierce), Joan H. Age 85, of Fairfield passed away on January 25, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Joan was born on November 9, 1933 in Columbus, OH. Her family moved to Pittsburgh, PA at an early age. After attending St. Bernard's Catholic School, Joan graduated from Mount Lebanon High School in 1951. Joan also attended a year of nurses training at St. Joseph Hospital. She met the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Gross, while in high school and they married on May 9, 1953. Joan's greatest joy of her life was caring for Dick and their seven children. The Gross family moved numerous times for Dick's career and lived in, Mount Lebanon, PA; Hagerstown, MD; Waynesboro, VA; Bethel Park, PA; Dubuque, IA; Fairmont, WV; and Fairfield, OH. Joan had a big heart and showed great compassion to everyone she met. Joan is survived by her husband, Dick; their children, David, Michael (Barb), Kathy, Colleen, John, Jim (Deena) and Tom; ten grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Rosemary and Nancy; and her granddaughter, Sarah. Visitation will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, 45014. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. Condolences may be offered to www.avancefuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary