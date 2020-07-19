Joan HANSHAW

HANSHEW, Joan Marie Age 70, of Brookville, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton
, following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, James & Flora Daly & by sisters, Mary Lou Vencill & Lucille DeLong. She was a 1968 graduate of Colonel White High School; she retired from Children's Medical Center after over 20 years; she was a longtime member of Providence Lutheran Church; and she was also a member of the Dayton Buckeye Model A Ford Club. Joan is survived by her husband of 31 years, Marty, and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11 am Tue. July 21 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Brookville. A WALK-THRU visitation will be held 5-7 pm Mon. July 20 at the funeral home. Everyone must wear a mask and social distancing is encouraged. If desired, donations may be made to Providence Lutheran Church, 11475 Providence Rd. Brookville, OH 45309. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
.