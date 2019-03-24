|
HARSHA, Joan York Born December 14, 1925, died March 15, 2019. Jo graduated from Roosevelt High School and retired from Ohio Bell. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Albert Monbeck and Harry Harsha. She is survived by her step-daughter, Susan Adams, her sons, Jeff (Nikki) Begley and his daughter, Elizabeth (Tyler) Deason, and his stepsons, Auston Reynolds and Evan Begley, and James Begley and his son, Lucian. Also by her step granddaughter, Stephanie (Andy) Zenisek and her son, Justin. Inurnment Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of Flowers, contribution may be made to Employee Appreciation Fund, 10 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019