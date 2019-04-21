|
HESS, Joan Age 70, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Wednesday April 17, 2019. Joan was born on April 26, 1948 to the late Margaret Cramer and Clifford Cramer. Joan is survived by her husband, Russ Hess; two sons, James (Stacie) Hess and Bill (Lois) Hess; two brothers, William Cramer and Charles (Pam) Cramer; 5 step-grandchildren; 4 nieces and nephews; good friend, Phyllicia Baughn; and a host of other extended family and friends. Joan was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Cramer. A visitation for Joan will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, OH 45005. A memorial service will occur Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's memory may be made to USPCA Foundation, www.uspcak9.com. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com or www.anderson-fh.com for the Hess family.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 21, 2019