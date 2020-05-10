|
|
HUNTEBRINKER, Joan Grace Joan Grace Huntebrinker died peacefully from natural causes in Sidney, OH on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Joan was born on January 6, 1927 in Woodville, OH. to parents Arthur and Grace Sanders. She was born and raised on a farm with her two beloved older siblings Howard and Betty. The emphasis on family found in that rural community and work habits formed in early childhood served her extremely well throughout life. In October of 1948 Joan married Bob Huntebrinker, who was also born and raised in Woodville. "Bobby", as Joan affectionately called him, was the love of her life. The couple lived in the Toledo and Cincinnati areas before settling in Dayton for over 50 years. Joan served in the roles of friend, daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother with humility. Never longing for the spotlight and making sure everybody was safe, healthy and happy. She held part-time positions with different companies to help support the family, however, family always came first. Joan was a long-time member of Epiphany Lutheran Church in Centerville, OH. She thrived in raising her three sons. She especially loved watching those sons participate in sports activitiesseemingly never to miss a game or event. She thoroughly enjoyed attending University of Dayton men's basketball games during the winter along with Cincinnati Reds' games in the summer. She also loved passing time playing cards with family and friends. Joan is survived by sons Tom Huntebrinker (Alex), Jim Huntebrinker (Cheryl) and Mark Huntebrinker (Joanie); Grandchildren Matt Huntebrinker, Jeff Huntebrinker, Brittany Braun, Adam Huntebrinker, Nick Huntebrinker and Sean Huntebrinker; Great Grandchildren Everlee Rae, Ella Jane and Kathryn Grace, Emmalyn Pearl and Beckett James Braun. Joan is preceded in death by parents Arthur and Grace, Alice Sanders, siblings Howard Sanders and Betty Kramp, husband Bob and infant John. Due to current COVID-19 local and state restrictions, the family has elected to conduct a future Memorial Service to celebrate Joan. Details will be announced a later time. Joan will be laid to eternal rest at Westwood Cemetery in Woodville the town where the journey began 93 years ago - next to her husband Bob along with many other family members and friends. A special thanks to her friends in the Dayton area, especially Bea Harper, for your supportive friendships during the final years there. She lived for going to dinners followed by many card games. You were truly special to Joan. Finally, thanks to the special people at Miami Valley Hospice for keeping her peaceful and comfortable during the final months. Your actions were a true indication that you consider your "job" as a vocation or calling in life.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020