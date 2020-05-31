IOAS, Joan Age 88, of Kettering, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020, she was born August 4, 1931, in Danvers, Illinois, to Clara Weinzierl Yoder and Willard Yoder. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Howard Ioas, her brother John Yoder, and her parents. Joan lived a rich and full life, spreading her joy to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She graduated from Danvers High School and Illinois Wesleyan University, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. After college, she taught elementary school in Bloomington, IL. During Howard's 35 year Sears career, the family moved to 7 different cities, the last bringing them to Kettering in 1973. For each move, Joan unpacked the boxes, set up the new house, and got dinner on the table in record time. She loved a comfortable, organized home that was a base and welcoming place for family and friends. Later on Joan worked for over 15 years as the office manager for Dr. John Bockoven. Joan was a member of Chapter CN P.E.O., the Dayton Woman's Club, College Women's Club, belonged to an antique study group, a gourmet lunch club, and the Booklovers. She volunteered at the Waffle Shop at Christ Episcopal Church for many years and was a member of Ascension Catholic Church. She was an avid reader, a lifelong learner, and loved her flower and vegetable gardens. She and Howard attended University of Dayton basketball games, first in the Field House and then at the brand new UD Arena, Cincinnati Reds baseball games and Cincinnati Bengals football games. In between Howard's and her travels all over the United States, Joan loved to attend her grandchildren's scholastic and sporting events. She enjoyed hosting birthday luncheons for her dear friends. Joan exemplified the adage that you can do anything you want to do, if you set your mind to it. Joan is survived by her children Diane (Todd) Householder of Kettering, Michael (Susan) Ioas of Cincinnati, Patrick (Patricia) Ioas of Kettering, and Suzanne (Paul) Wharton of Philadelphia, PA; grandchildren Patrick, Sara, Lauren, and Andrew (Jennifer) Householder, Stephen and Adam Ioas, Dr. Amy (Drew) Holland, and Madeline Wharton; great-grandsons Charles and Leonas Holland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Ascension Catholic Church on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., with a graveside service for the family afterward. If you attend the mass at Ascension, please wear a mask. Ascension live streams all its masses on its website. The family would like to extend our deepest thanks to the staffs at the Carlyle House and Hospice of Dayton for giving such loving and compassionate care to our mom. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, or the Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, OH 45405. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home,
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.