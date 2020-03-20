|
|
LEMMONS (Bucher), Joan E. Age 74, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home in Chandler, AZ. She was born in Middletown, OH on October 15, 1945. She married Steve Lemmons on December 2, 1967. Joan retired as an X-ray technician in 1998. She was active with the local HOA in her retirement community, loved doing ceramics and spending time with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Roselyn Bucher. She is survived by her husband Steve Lemmons of Chandler AZ; two sons, Brad (Michele) Lemmons of Buford GA, and Brian (Stacy) Lemmons of Anniston AL; 3 grandchildren, Tyler Lemmons, Breana Lemmons, Andrew Lemmons; a great-granddaughter, Kayley Lemmons; two brothers, Dave (Linda) Bucher of Hamilton OH, Phil (Maureen) Bucher of Westchester OH. Joan always helped anyone she could and chose to do so after death. She donated herself to Science Care for research. There will be a Celebration of Life in Chandler, AZ at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Kare Bears Charity, 6250 S Sunbird Blvd. Chandler, AZ 85249 in honor of Joan Lemmons.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 20, 2020