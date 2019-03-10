LINDER, Dr. Joan Hammes 1936-2019 82, of West Brandywine Twp., Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at Freedom Village. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Lawrence (Larry) H. Linder, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. Born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Betty Sadoff Hammes. Joan graduated from Fond du Lac High School and attended Northwestern University, where she met Larry. The couple was married on December 23, 1956 in New Orleans, Louisiana, where Joan completed her B.S. degree at Sophie Newcomb College. In 1969, the family relocated to Middletown, Ohio. There, while raising her family, Joan was actively engaged in community organizations, raising funds for the Middletown Symphony and the United Way. Joan returned to school in 1973 and earned a Masters from Miami University followed by an Ed.D. from the University of Cincinnati. She founded a consulting company, People Problem Solvers, and, in 1991, was chosen as one the Greater Cincinnati Foundation/and Cincinnati Enquirer's Women of the Year. Joan was a passionate supporter of the arts in Cincinnati and spent her years in retirement as an art docent at the Cincinnati Museum of Art. In addition to her husband, Joan is survived by her sons, Craig Randall Linder and Mark David Linder, her daughter, Karen Beth Linder and 5 grandchildren. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at 10:30am on Friday, July 5, at Temple Beth Israel, 149 East Division Street, in Fond du Lac. For information, email [email protected] Memorial contributions in the memory of Joan may be made to the at . Published in Journal-News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary