|
|
LINDQUIST (Hendrickson), Joan Marsha Of Oxford Ohio passed away peacefully on Christmas evening Dec. 25th, 2019 with family by her side. Joan was born in Freeborn Minnesota to Joyce and Edward Hendrickson of Hartland Minnesota. A kind and caring soul Joan touched all those who came in contact with her. Whether just once or those that knew her for her 67 years, her grace, compassion, and sincere kindness will be greatly missed. Upon graduating from Freeborn High School, Mn she attended Bethany Lutheran College, Mn and then began her lifelong path of compassion when she graduated from nursing school in 1973. Married to H. Dean Lindquist for 48 year they moved 14 times to 6 different states. Having no granddaughters Joan never missed a birthday for her 8 grandsons and loved nothing more than to cuddle with them watching a movie. Later in life, Joan was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma Cancer and taught us all how to be a fighter. Joan will be deeply missed by her loving husband H, Dean Lindquist, their daughter Heidi Salzarulo (Son in law Dr. Peter Salzarulo and grandsons William and Samuel) who live in Oxford Ohio. Son Josh Lindquist (Grandsons Michael, Andrew, Christopher, and Benjamin) who lives in Madison, Wisconsin. Son Jacob Lindquist (Daughter-in-law Michelle Lindquist and grandsons Brooks and Barrett) who live in San Diego, California. Joan enriched the lives of all those around her and will be greatly missed. She will be remembered and loved forever by so many. Joan was an active member of Oxford, Oh PEO, Antique Group and Birthday organization/clubs. Family and friends will be having a Celebration of Life on January 25, 2020 from 1-3pm EST on the Campus of Miami University at the Shriver Center at 701 E Spring St, Oxford, OH 45056. John E. Doliais Hall A &B Memories by the family and friends starting at 1:30. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation in Joan's honor. https://tribute.themmrf.org/Member/MyPage/3763656/Jacob- Lindquist. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 9, 2020