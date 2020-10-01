1/1
Joan MERRILL
1946 - 2020
MERRILL, Joan Age 74, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Willow Knoll Retirement Community where she had resided for one month. She was born July 8, 1946, in Middletown and lived in this area all her life. She had been a waitress for several restaurants and country clubs in this area. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting, flower and vegetable gardening and she was an animal lover. Preceding her in death were her parents, Walter C. and Viola N. (Osborne) Slattery; and one half-sister, Glenna Shockey. She is survived by one daughter and her husband, Letecia and David Agoston; four grandchildren, Chad (Brandi) Agoston, Kristina (Charles, Sr.) Heath, Bradly Agoston and Grant (Meghann) Agoston; six great-grandchildren, Averie, Gavin, Dominic, Charles, Jr., Conner and Emma; her former husband, Ron Merrill and many extended family and friends. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family on this website, www.herr-riggs.com.

Published in Journal-News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
