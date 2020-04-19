Dayton Daily News Obituaries
MILLER, Joan L. 80, of South Charleston, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born on January 13, 1940, in Lewistown, Illinois, the daughter of the late Howard L. and Beulah L. (Chambers) LaFary. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, John A. Miller. She enjoyed reading, fishing, shopping and playing on her iPad. Joan is survived by her children: Christine (William) Boden Jr., Roberta (Rick) Maxwell Jr., Mark Miller (Rosalie Mendoza Schubert), Scott Miller, and Jeff Miller (Nancy Blair); two brothers: Norman (Peg) LaFary, and Jack (Linda) LaFary; eighteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Keith LaFary and a granddaughter, Abigale Miller. Private services will be held on Tuesday, April 21st with live streaming beginning at 1:00 p.m. through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 19, 2020
