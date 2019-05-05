Resources More Obituaries for Joan MOELLER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joan MOELLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers MOELLER, Joan Paddock 91, of Centerville, Ohio, surrounded by the love of her family, passed away on February 13th. Predeceased by the love of her life, Richard W. Paddock and her parents Grace V. and Stanley M. Cramer. Also predeceased by her 2nd husband, Donald A. Moeller. Left to cherish her memory and celebrate the legacy of her life are her four children, David (Patti) Paddock, Debbie (Dave) Fairs, Pam (Marty) Buynak, Linda (Frank) Ragone, 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Born July 8th, 1927 her parents nicknamed her JodyAnn and she was the apple of their eye. In her youth, her parents instilled a love of great literature and nature, both apparent in her lifelong sweet and gentle disposition. Upon graduating from Akron's John R. Buchtel High School, she went on to receive her BA from Ohio Wesleyan University. Soon after her graduation, Joan and Dick began years of married life together in Dayton, Ohio. Joan very capably handled all the business of running the household. She became an ideal partner to her husband, a homemaker and an ever-nurturing mother. She created a kind and stable home for those she loved. In her later years, she would boldly confess that as she grew up in a one child household, raising 4 children was a lot to handle! Joan, along with her husband Dick, enjoyed many years of travel to cities near and far. CPA conventions were a particular favorite; each convention, friendships renewed. For many seasons, Joan and her husband retreated to their cottage in Indiana, it providing many hours of do-it-yourself projects and treasured family get togethers. Widowed after nearly 38 years of wonderful marriage to Dick, she took some time to enjoy her long cherished friendships and extended family. Additionally, she wisely educated herself on such topics as investments and personal finance, genealogy, and of all things, car and home maintenance. In her lifetime, Joan has been a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Alumni, CCL, CPA Wives group, Christ United Methodist Church, Red Hats Society, and several Bible study groups. She has been a Girl Scouts of America Troop leader and a volunteer at the Dayton Arboretum. As we try to live our lives with her grace, we are comforted that our parents are together again. The family would like to thank all those who were instrumental in Joan's care, including the knowledgeable and compassionate staff at Bethany Village Courtyard Blossom Park Residence, the quiet caregiving of Touching Hearts @ Home and the understanding staff from . Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research of Clarksburg, MD, , or a charity of donor's choice. Private family services were held and entombment at David's Cemetery. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries