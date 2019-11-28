|
MOKAS, Joan S. Age 86, of Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Joan was born to William and Evanthia (Hadgis) Stoycos in Dayton, OH on April 30, 1933. She graduated from Oakwood High School and Miami-Jacob's Career College with a Business Degree. She was a long time member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and Philoptochos. Joan worked for many years as an Office Manager in the insurance industry. She was an outgoing lady who loved golfing, playing tennis, field hockey, cross stitching, and singing in the church choir. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Alexander V. Stoycos; sister, Anne Loucks; son, Evan. Joan is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Harry Mokas, Jr.; son, William H.; grandchildren, William B. (Nicole) Mokas, Joseph Mokas, John Mokas, Zachary (Abigail) Vallandingham; great-grandchildren, William D. and Bromley Mokas; many nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends 10-11am on Monday, December 2 at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park N, Dayton, OH 45405. Funeral Service will follow at 11am at the church officiated by Rev. Fr. Joseph Gingrich. Burial in Woodland Cemetery immediately following service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019