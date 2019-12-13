Home

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
New Carlisle, OH
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
New Carlisle, OH
1938 - 2019
Joan MORRIS Obituary
MORRIS, Joan Helen 81, of New Carlisle, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2019. She was born January 25, 1938, the daughter of the late Irvin and Jeannette Grefer. Joan was active in Sacred Heart Catholic Church with the food bank and other activities. She was also active in her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi. Joan had a love for traveling, visiting many different states. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Morris; brothers Richard, James and Robert Grefer; sisters Charlotte Brown, Elizabeth Roth and Shirley Farthing. Joan is survived by her sons Jerry Morris and Todd Morris; sister-in-law Pearl Grefer Petachi; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Visitation will be Monday, December 16, 2019 from 10-11am in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Carlisle, with a Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 am. Arrangements have been entrusted to TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 13, 2019
