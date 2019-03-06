NAGY (nee Dibling), Joan Marie Age 86, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at her residence. She was born June 29, 1932 in Hamler, Ohio. Joan owned and operated the Town and Country Beauty Shop for 45 years. She was a member of Holy Family Parish and enjoyed spending time with her family and touring the country with her husband Paul. Preceding her in death were her parents, Edward Charles and Kathryn Britenricker Dibling. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Paul Nagy; three children, Karen Belcher, Kay Wright and Robert Baden, Jr.; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, Ohio 45042, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. John Civille as Celebrant. Interment will follow at North Monroe Cemetery, Monroe, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary