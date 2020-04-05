|
NIQUETTE (BLACK), Joan Clare 85, of Centerville, OH passed away March 31, 2020. She was a resident of Bethany Retirement Community, with her husband Cal, of 61 years, who passed away in December 2019. Joan is survived by her children: Laura (Dale) Underwood, Chris (Lisa) Niquette, Cyndi (Mark) Platt and Mary (Skip) Scott, and her brother Jerry (Sue) Black. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 6 great grand-children. She was preceded in death by her daughter Lisa, her parents Orval and Viola Black, and her sister Pattie Black. Joan graduated from Loyola University, Chicago, and began her teaching career in Chicago Public Schools. She lovingly raised her family and enjoyed substitute teaching. She enjoyed working as RFC Director at St. Roberts, in Marion, Indiana. Crossword puzzles, reading, scrapbooking and Jeopardy were a few of Joan's favorite hobbies. She volunteered with many organizations over the years, notably the Assistance League in Indianapolis, IN, and visiting residents at Bethany Retirement Community. She was extremely proud of her family and enjoyed visiting at family gatherings and keeping up with the news of her grandchildren. She was delighted by the pictures of and visits with the great-children. There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, April 6, 2020. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery. The family asks that donation be made to the Assistance League, 1475 W. 86th St., Suite E, Indianapolis, IN 46240 (https://www.assistanceleague.org).. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020