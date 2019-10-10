|
PAGANO (Epson), Joan Johnson Age 89 of Kettering, Ohio and formerly of Boynton Beach, Florida, passed away October 7, 2019. She was born August 6, 1930, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Mr. and Mrs. James and Mary Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son John Jr., husband and father of her children John R. Bigler, and husband Fred T. Epson. She is survived by her loving husband Nick, her five children Richard (Nancy) Bigler, Jeffrey (Julie) Bigler, Dennis (Barbara) Bigler, Andrew Bigler and Lynne Reilly. She is also survived by her sister Julie Mirabile and many beautiful grandchildren, nieces and friends. Her family moved to Washington DC when she was in elementary school and where she lived for many years. A highlight of her life was living in Florida where she became a member of PEO International, a philanthropic organization, and a 21 year volunteer of Bethesda Hospital where she volunteered over 10,000 hours and eventually served as the President of volunteers and community spokesperson. A service will be held on October 12th at 11 am at Routsong Funeral home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd, in Kettering Ohio, where Joan lived with her husband, Nick. The family will receive guests an hour prior at 10am. She will be buried at the family plot in St. Mary's, Ohio. May she rest in peace for all of eternity. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, Springfield, Ohio. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019