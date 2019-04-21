Home

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
PENWELL, Joan M. 82 of Springfield passed away April 13, 2019 in the Arbors of Springfield. She was born in Louisville, KY on October 10, 1936, the daughter of Louis and Irene Brown. Joan enjoyed both flower and vegetable gardening. She was also known for her cooking. But her greatest love was her grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Edward Penwell; and sister Agnes Fraley. Survivors include her children Tracie (Scot) Johnson, Mike (JoAnn) Stratton and Sharon (James) Ayres; brother Bernard (Barbara) Brown; grandchildren Michel (Alli), Justin, Mitchell (Ashley), Allie (John), Julie (Ryan), Tyler and Hannah; great-grandchildren Tayte, Brody, Myles, Cooper, Jett, Savi, and one due in July; many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 21, 2019
