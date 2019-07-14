Home

RIFFE, Joan Lee 77, of Dayton, passed away on July 11, 2019 at Laurelwood Senior Living. She was born on January 25, 1942 to John and Helen (Boyer) Galloway in Dayton, OH. Joan owned a preschool for many years. She was a member of Jaycee Wives. She was preceded in death by her parents, John H. and Helen L. (Boyer) Galloway. Joan is survived by her loving daughter, Kelly L. (Richard) Steinke; and granddaughters, Sydney (Caleb) Conn and Taylor Marshall. Services will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements in the care of Newcomer Kettering Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019
