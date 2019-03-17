RIGG (nee Constance), Joan J. Passed from this life on March 13, 2019. She was 87 year old--born on July 24, 1931, in Gulf Port, MS. She was a long- time member of Fairhaven Church and was strong and sure in her faith. She and her husband, Karl, moved from Kettering to Bethany Village in 2005. Joan had a life-long love of antiques, gardening, and was active in the Dayton Christian Women's Club. She was the only child of George and Juanita (nee Hooker) Constance, and wife of Karl F. Rigg. She is survived by her daughters Judith Taylor of San Antonio, TX, and Lauri (David) Leggett of Centerville, OH. She has two granddaughters, Alena Taylor of Arlington, VA, and Megan Atkinson of San Antonio, TX, as well as three great-grandchildren, Hannah, Anthony, and Olivia. She has a third "daughter" Mary Beth Henze, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Services will be held at Fairhaven Church on Friday, Mar 22nd. Visitation begins at 11:00 and services at 12:30. Family will receive visitors one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Fairhaven Church. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary