Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Rigg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Rigg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Rigg Obituary
RIGG (nee Constance), Joan J. Passed from this life on March 13, 2019. She was 87 year old--born on July 24, 1931, in Gulf Port, MS. She was a long- time member of Fairhaven Church and was strong and sure in her faith. She and her husband, Karl, moved from Kettering to Bethany Village in 2005. Joan had a life-long love of antiques, gardening, and was active in the Dayton Christian Women's Club. She was the only child of George and Juanita (nee Hooker) Constance, and wife of Karl F. Rigg. She is survived by her daughters Judith Taylor of San Antonio, TX, and Lauri (David) Leggett of Centerville, OH. She has two granddaughters, Alena Taylor of Arlington, VA, and Megan Atkinson of San Antonio, TX, as well as three great-grandchildren, Hannah, Anthony, and Olivia. She has a third "daughter" Mary Beth Henze, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Services will be held at Fairhaven Church on Friday, Mar 22nd. Visitation begins at 11:00 and services at 12:30. Family will receive visitors one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Fairhaven Church. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now